rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8639214
Charity ball (1980) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Charity ball (1980) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8639214

View License

Charity ball (1980) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More