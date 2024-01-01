rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8639219
The jungle by Upton Sinclair (1906). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The jungle by Upton Sinclair (1906). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8639219

View License

Editorial use only

The jungle by Upton Sinclair (1906). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More