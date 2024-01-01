https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8639220Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextI am telling you--On June 28th I expect you to enlist in the army of war savers to back up my army of fighters (1918) military poster by James Montgomery Flagg. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8639220View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 808 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2357 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2626 x 3900 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2626 x 3900 px | 300 dpi | 58.64 MBFree DownloadI am telling you--On June 28th I expect you to enlist in the army of war savers to back up my army of fighters (1918) military poster by James Montgomery Flagg. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More