rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8639220
I am telling you--On June 28th I expect you to enlist in the army of war savers to back up my army of fighters (1918)…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

I am telling you--On June 28th I expect you to enlist in the army of war savers to back up my army of fighters (1918) military poster by James Montgomery Flagg. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8639220

View License

Editorial use only

I am telling you--On June 28th I expect you to enlist in the army of war savers to back up my army of fighters (1918) military poster by James Montgomery Flagg. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More