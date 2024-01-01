https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8639221Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNatural history in anecdote (1895) vintage poster by Alfred H. Miles. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8639221View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 786 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2293 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4307 x 6574 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4307 x 6574 px | 300 dpi | 162.05 MBFree DownloadNatural history in anecdote (1895) vintage poster by Alfred H. Miles. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More