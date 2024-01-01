rawpixel
September, Peterson magazine, ten cents (1895) vintage poster by Frances Benjamin Johnston. Original public domain image…
September, Peterson magazine, ten cents (1895) vintage poster by Frances Benjamin Johnston. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
