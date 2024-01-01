rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8639223
Books add something extra (1966) vintage poster by Bill Sokol. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Books add something extra (1966) vintage poster by Bill Sokol. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8639223

View License

Editorial use only

Books add something extra (1966) vintage poster by Bill Sokol. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More