https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8640738Edit DesignSaveSaveCustom TextVintage photo frame mockup, rustic design psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD MockupID : 8640738View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3742 x 3742 px | 300 dpi | 186.63 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 3742 x 3742 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Vintage photo frame mockup, rustic design psdMore