Cherub sitting on a tree branch, speaking to an owl collage element psd. Remastered by rawpixel More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 8641227 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1962 x 1962 px | 300 dpi | 46.05 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1962 x 1962 px | 300 dpi