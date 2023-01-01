https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8641843Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAssisi, the countryside as if from a window in a tower poster. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 8641843View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3400 x 4760 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3400 x 4760 px | 300 dpi | 92.64 MBAssisi, the countryside as if from a window in a tower poster. Remixed by rawpixel.More