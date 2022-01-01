Kid's fantasy. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. More Free Royalty Free Photo ID : 8641846 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

JPEG

TIFF Portrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 3509 x 4913 px | 300 dpi Portrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality TIFF 3509 x 4913 px | 300 dpi | 98.68 MB