https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8641874Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWilliam H Bradley's The Kiss peacock clipart psd, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8641874View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1067 x 1600 px | 300 dpi | 12.37 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1067 x 1600 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :William H Bradley's The Kiss peacock clipart psd, remixed by rawpixelMore