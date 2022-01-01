https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8642880Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextQur'anic board clipart psd. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8642880View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3188 x 4782 px | 300 dpi | 179.57 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3188 x 4782 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Qur'anic board clipart psd. Remastered by rawpixelMore