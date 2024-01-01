https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8644608Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGerbera flower isolated psd MoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 8644608View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 2787 x 2788 px | 300 dpi | 59.32 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2787 x 2788 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Gerbera flower isolated psd More