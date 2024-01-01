https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8644614Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStained glass window collage element psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 8644614View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 3554 x 3376 px | 300 dpi | 97.73 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1140 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3325 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 3554 x 3376 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Stained glass window collage element psdMore