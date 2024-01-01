rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8644655
Your right to vote is your opportunity to protect, over here the freedoms for which Americans fight over there (1943)…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Your right to vote is your opportunity to protect, over here the freedoms for which Americans fight over there (1943) vintage poster by L. R. Miller. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8644655

View License

Your right to vote is your opportunity to protect, over here the freedoms for which Americans fight over there (1943) vintage poster by L. R. Miller. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More