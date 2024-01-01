https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8644673Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOnce upon a time (1936) poster by Kenneth Whitley. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8644673View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 806 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1007 x 1500 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1007 x 1500 px | 300 dpi | 8.68 MBFree DownloadOnce upon a time (1936) poster by Kenneth Whitley. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More