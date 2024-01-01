https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8644675Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBe clean in everything that concerns your baby (1939) vintage poster by Erik Hans Krause. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8644675View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5333 x 8000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5333 x 8000 px | 300 dpi | 244.17 MBFree DownloadBe clean in everything that concerns your baby (1939) vintage poster by Erik Hans Krause. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More