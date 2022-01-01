https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8644758Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRunning rooster png sticker, vintage animal on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8644758View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 4734 x 3156 pxCompatible with :Running rooster png sticker, vintage animal on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMore