https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8645345Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGray wine bottle collage element psd. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8645345View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2812 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 160.92 MBSmall JPEG 675 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1968 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2812 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Gray wine bottle collage element psd. Remastered by rawpixelMore