https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647502Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPitbull dog, vintage animal collage element psd. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8647502View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2588 x 2071 px | 300 dpi | 44.06 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2588 x 2071 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Pitbull dog, vintage animal collage element psd. Remastered by rawpixelMore