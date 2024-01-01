rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648391
Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Thirty-Fourth Street and Fifth Avenue (between ca. 1904 and 1908) drawing in high resolution by…
Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Thirty-Fourth Street and Fifth Avenue (between ca. 1904 and 1908) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.

Original public domain from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
8648391

