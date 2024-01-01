https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648391Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWaldorf Astoria Hotel, Thirty-Fourth Street and Fifth Avenue (between ca. 1904 and 1908) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.Original public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648391View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 950 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2770 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2833 x 3579 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2833 x 3579 px | 300 dpi | 29.04 MBFree DownloadWaldorf Astoria Hotel, Thirty-Fourth Street and Fifth Avenue (between ca. 1904 and 1908) drawing in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.More