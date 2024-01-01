rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648392
Skyscrapers from the Gladstone (1912) print in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Skyscrapers from the Gladstone (1912) print in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.

Original public domain from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8648392

View License

Skyscrapers from the Gladstone (1912) print in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.

More