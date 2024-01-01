https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648398Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVictory! Congress passes daylight saving billOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648398View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 689 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2009 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6652 x 11588 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6652 x 11588 px | 300 dpi | 220.68 MBFree DownloadVictory! Congress passes daylight saving billMore