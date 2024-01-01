rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648402
They are looking to us for help - Are you one of us? Add your bit to the Red Cross War Fund L. N. Britton.
Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8648402

View License

