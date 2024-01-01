https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648402Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThey are looking to us for help - Are you one of us? Add your bit to the Red Cross War Fund L. N. Britton.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648402View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 772 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2252 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 16923 x 10889 px | 300 dpiTIFF 16923 x 10889 px | 300 dpi | 527.23 MBFree DownloadThey are looking to us for help - Are you one of us? Add your bit to the Red Cross War Fund L. N. Britton.More