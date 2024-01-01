rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648412
International exhibition of water colors The Art Institute of Chicago - March 23 - May 14 1939 Gregg.
Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
8648412

