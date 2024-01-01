https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648414Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFort Pickens: Pensacola Harbor, Florida between 1860 and 1870 by Currier & Ives.Original public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648414View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2625 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5616 x 4212 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5616 x 4212 px | 300 dpi | 67.75 MBFree DownloadFort Pickens: Pensacola Harbor, Florida between 1860 and 1870 by Currier & Ives.More