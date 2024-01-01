rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648416
American hunting scenes: "a good chance" painted by A.F. Tait ; lith. of Currier & Ives (1883) by Arthur Fitzwilliam Tait
American hunting scenes: "a good chance" painted by A.F. Tait ; lith. of Currier & Ives (1883) by Arthur Fitzwilliam Tait

Original public domain from Library of Congress

Original public domain from Library of Congress

American hunting scenes: "a good chance" painted by A.F. Tait ; lith. of Currier & Ives (1883) by Arthur Fitzwilliam Tait

