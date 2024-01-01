rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
"Beacon Hill House," Arthur Curtiss James house, Beacon Hill Road, Newport, Rhode Island. Blue Garden, view to well head…
"Beacon Hill House," Arthur Curtiss James house, Beacon Hill Road, Newport, Rhode Island. Blue Garden, view to well head with columns and pergola at north end

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8648430

