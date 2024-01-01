rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648438
No creature in this world so ignorantly nurtured as the average baby Advice at your health bureau.
Original public domain image from Library of Congress

