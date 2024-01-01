rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648440
WPA Federal Theatre presents "It can't happen here" dramatized by Sinclair Lewis & J.C. Moffitt : Adelphi Theatre, 54th…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

WPA Federal Theatre presents "It can't happen here" dramatized by Sinclair Lewis & J.C. Moffitt : Adelphi Theatre, 54th Street East of 7th Ave.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8648440

View License

WPA Federal Theatre presents "It can't happen here" dramatized by Sinclair Lewis & J.C. Moffitt : Adelphi Theatre, 54th Street East of 7th Ave.

More