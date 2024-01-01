rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648446
Preventive medicine not costly operations. Hippocratic oath not hypocrisy. Socialize medicine
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Preventive medicine not costly operations. Hippocratic oath not hypocrisy. Socialize medicine

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8648446

View License

Preventive medicine not costly operations. Hippocratic oath not hypocrisy. Socialize medicine

More