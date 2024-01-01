https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648446Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPreventive medicine not costly operations. Hippocratic oath not hypocrisy. Socialize medicineOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648446View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 987 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2878 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7780 x 9460 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7780 x 9460 px | 300 dpi | 210.59 MBFree DownloadPreventive medicine not costly operations. Hippocratic oath not hypocrisy. Socialize medicineMore