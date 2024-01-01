rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Federal Theatre presents "Big blow" A drama of the hurricane country by Theodore Pratt Halls.
Federal Theatre presents "Big blow" A drama of the hurricane country by Theodore Pratt Halls.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Federal Theatre presents "Big blow" A drama of the hurricane country by Theodore Pratt Halls.

