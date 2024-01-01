rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648455
Works Progress Administration Federal Music Project of New York City Theatre of Music Presenting chamber operas, symphony…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Works Progress Administration Federal Music Project of New York City Theatre of Music Presenting chamber operas, symphony concerts, grand operas, and chamber music at popular prices.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8648455

View License

Works Progress Administration Federal Music Project of New York City Theatre of Music Presenting chamber operas, symphony concerts, grand operas, and chamber music at popular prices.

More