https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648458
Leo Manso, recent paintings & collages, April 9-28, 1960, Grand Central Moderns, 1018 Madison Ave., N.Y.
Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8648458

View License

Editorial use only

