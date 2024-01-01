https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648459Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPennsylvania vs. Georgetown, base ball, April 8th and 10th--Georgetown field John E. Sheridan '05.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648459View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 765 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2230 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4314 x 6770 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4314 x 6770 px | 300 dpi | 83.57 MBFree DownloadPennsylvania vs. Georgetown, base ball, April 8th and 10th--Georgetown field John E. Sheridan '05.More