rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648459
Pennsylvania vs. Georgetown, base ball, April 8th and 10th--Georgetown field John E. Sheridan '05.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pennsylvania vs. Georgetown, base ball, April 8th and 10th--Georgetown field John E. Sheridan '05.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8648459

View License

Pennsylvania vs. Georgetown, base ball, April 8th and 10th--Georgetown field John E. Sheridan '05.

More