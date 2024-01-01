rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648470
WPA poster design showing the head and hands of a woman holding flowers and wheat above a blank banner
Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8648470

View License

