https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648475Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDuring the week of May 18 from 5 to 7pm, students from the University of Massachusetts will visit your homes to discuss the warOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648475View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 915 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2668 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7500 x 9840 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7500 x 9840 px | 300 dpi | 211.17 MBFree DownloadDuring the week of May 18 from 5 to 7pm, students from the University of Massachusetts will visit your homes to discuss the warMore