https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648479Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGrand Central Terminal, New York - the gateway to a continent New York Central Lines.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648479View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 820 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2392 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8883 x 13000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8883 x 13000 px | 300 dpi | 330.41 MBFree DownloadGrand Central Terminal, New York - the gateway to a continent New York Central Lines.More