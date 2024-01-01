rawpixel
Hollingsworth, the man who paints with light paints Exodus ... A.C. Hollingsworth.
Hollingsworth, the man who paints with light paints Exodus ... A.C. Hollingsworth.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

8648486

