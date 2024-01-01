https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648486Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHollingsworth, the man who paints with light paints Exodus ... A.C. Hollingsworth.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648486View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 887 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2586 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 7300 x 9880 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7300 x 9880 px | 300 dpi | 206.35 MBFree DownloadHollingsworth, the man who paints with light paints Exodus ... A.C. Hollingsworth.More