https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648488Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe house of the trees and other poems by Ethelwyn WetheraldOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648488View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 655 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1912 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4075 x 7460 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4075 x 7460 px | 300 dpi | 87 MBFree DownloadThe house of the trees and other poems by Ethelwyn WetheraldMore