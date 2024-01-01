https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648490Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe last voyage of the Donna Isabel by Randall ParrishOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648490View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 826 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2409 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4240 x 6160 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4240 x 6160 px | 300 dpi | 74.75 MBFree DownloadThe last voyage of the Donna Isabel by Randall ParrishMore