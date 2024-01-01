rawpixel
Lippincott's for April, contains a complete novel entitled "Flotsam" by Owen Hall, also "The Washingtons in Virginia" by Anne H. Wharten, finely illustrated J.J. Gould, Jr.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

