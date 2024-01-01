https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648530Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA.C. Hollingsworth, the man who paints with light, paints Exodus ... A.C. Hollingsworth.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648530View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 915 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2668 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7380 x 9680 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7380 x 9680 px | 300 dpi | 204.39 MBFree DownloadA.C. Hollingsworth, the man who paints with light, paints Exodus ... A.C. Hollingsworth.More