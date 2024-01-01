rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648530
A.C. Hollingsworth, the man who paints with light, paints Exodus ... A.C. Hollingsworth.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A.C. Hollingsworth, the man who paints with light, paints Exodus ... A.C. Hollingsworth.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8648530

View License

A.C. Hollingsworth, the man who paints with light, paints Exodus ... A.C. Hollingsworth.

More