https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648535Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMichigan art month Know and buy the work of Michigan artists : See your local sales exhibition Merlin.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648535View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 819 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2387 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2794 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2794 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 32.75 MBFree DownloadMichigan art month Know and buy the work of Michigan artists : See your local sales exhibition Merlin.More