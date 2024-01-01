https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648541Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman seated, man standing with tennis racket looking at empty sign.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648541View LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1993 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2509 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4845 x 6760 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 1993 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4845 x 6760 px | 300 dpi | 93.73 MBFree DownloadWoman seated, man standing with tennis racket looking at empty sign.More