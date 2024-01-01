https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648580Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAult & Wiborg Company, makers of lithographic & letter press printing inksOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648580View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 943 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2752 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3382 x 4302 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3382 x 4302 px | 300 dpi | 41.65 MBFree DownloadAult & Wiborg Company, makers of lithographic & letter press printing inksMore