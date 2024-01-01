https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648583Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGallery of Players - for sale here. no. 8, price 25 cents.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648583View LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1984 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2520 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4040 x 5610 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 1984 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4040 x 5610 px | 300 dpi | 64.89 MBFree DownloadGallery of Players - for sale here. no. 8, price 25 cents.More