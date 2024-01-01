https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648602Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA lifelong job--the constant protection of their health--The Cook County Public Health Unit E.S. Reid.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648602View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 829 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2418 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2830 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2830 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 33.17 MBFree DownloadA lifelong job--the constant protection of their health--The Cook County Public Health Unit E.S. Reid.More