https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648605
Oceanside High School Masque Society will present 4 one act plays "Riders to the sea," "When the horns blow," "A new school for wives," and "A minuet"

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8648605

View License

Editorial use only

