https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648606Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Olympian games depicted by correspondent and artist of Scribner'sOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648606View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 799 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2331 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5902 x 8861 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5902 x 8861 px | 300 dpi | 149.65 MBFree DownloadThe Olympian games depicted by correspondent and artist of Scribner'sMore